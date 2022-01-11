Midland County Sheriff’s Office serves warrant in December murder

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Nereida Viscarra Garcia has been served a murder warrant according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

The murder occurred on Dec 27, 2021, and resulted in the death of Ivan Jose Ortiz-Costillo. Garcia was served the warrant for her alleged involvement in the murder. She is also charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

She is currently in the Midland Country jail with a bond set for over one million dollars.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.