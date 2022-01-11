Advertisement

Midland County Sheriff’s Office serves warrant in December murder

charges also include tampering with or fabricating physical evidence
Mugshot of Nereida Viscarra-Garcia
Mugshot of Nereida Viscarra-Garcia(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Nereida Viscarra Garcia has been served a murder warrant according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

The murder occurred on Dec 27, 2021, and resulted in the death of Ivan Jose Ortiz-Costillo. Garcia was served the warrant for her alleged involvement in the murder. She is also charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

She is currently in the Midland Country jail with a bond set for over one million dollars.

