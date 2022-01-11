Advertisement

Hearings and trials postponed for Midland County Jail inmates

Midland County Jail (Source: KWES)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a press release from Midland County, Due to the current rise of COVID-19 cases in the community, Judge Robnett has made the decision to postpone all hearings and trials involving inmates in the Midland County Jail through January 21.

This includes any scheduled Zoom hearings for Midland County Jail inmates.

Trials and court hearings involving on bond criminal defendants and civil matters will continue to be in person.

