Advertisement

Arrest made in Ector County murder

A badge of the Ector County Sheriff's Office.
A badge of the Ector County Sheriff's Office.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Per a release from the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested for a murder that occurred Saturday.

On Jan. 8, 2022, The Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight at 11334 W Layla.

On arrival, the Sheriff’s Office found Samuel Adrian Chavira in the front yard. The sheriff’s Office detained Chavira while conducting a sweep of the residence. The Sheriff’s Office entered the residence and found a dead woman later identified as Arely Sotelo Navarrette on the master bedroom floor, face up with an obvious injury.

Investigators learned through interviews there had been an argument between the victim and Chavira. Investigators interviewed Chavira, at which time Chavira admitted to shooting Arely Sotelo Navarrette.

Samuel Adrian Chavira was arrested and booked into Ector County Jail for murder. However, he is now out on bond.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Madden stumbled upon Chuy's 1959 when he lost his TV signal in the fall of 1987.
John Madden’s special relationship with West Texas restaurant, family
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran
UPDATE: Man wanted for 2018 Midland murder booked in Midland County Jail
Traffic Advisory
Hotshot truck clipped by train in Midland County crash

Latest News

Midland County Jail (Source: KWES)
Hearings and trials postponed for Midland County Jail inmates
Mugshot of Nereida Viscarra-Garcia
Midland County Sheriff’s Office serves warrant in December murder
Fatal crash
Oklahoma woman dies in Midland County crash
An artist rendering of the completed Nacero facility in Penwell, TX.
Penwell Nacero plant still on schedule