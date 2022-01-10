TxDOT asking for participation in survery regarding future of Loop 338

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa District has launched a second interactive online survey as part of a transportation study for Loop 338 in Odessa. The public is encouraged to participate in the survey, which will be available online to the public through Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/odessa/042921.html.

The goal of the study survey is to help identify future improvements that may be needed on Loop 338. By taking the survey, participants can make comments and identify what they see as priorities for Loop 338 moving forward. This is the second of two surveys on the topic.

The first page of the survey explains how the study of Loop 338 is broken into six segments.

The second page shares some of the comments left by participants in the first survey.

The third page offers some conceptual ideas to address many of the expressed issues and needs for Loop 338.

The fourth page talks about project selection and asks participants to indicate which segments, if any, they would support becoming a freeway with frontage roads, ramps, and bridges.

The final page is a wrap up that asks for a little personal information to help us understand your frame of reference for your point of view as a survey participant. The information will not be shared with telemarketers; it will only be used by TxDOT for research purposes on this study.

There is also a feature allowing additional comments participants may want to share with TxDOT, as well as links to online resources about the study and the loop.

This study is an important tool for TxDOT as a plan is developed for the future of Loop 338. Construction dates are not known since priorities have not been selected and construction funding is not yet identified.

The survey is available in English and Spanish.

To participate in the study, visit https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/odessa/042921.html or visit www.txdot.gov and search “Odessa Loop 338″ from today through Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. If you have questions or concerns regarding the proposed project or the interactive online survey, please contact Gabriel Ramirez, P.E., Advanced Planning Engineer, TxDOT Odessa District, at (432) 498-4645 or Gabriel.Ramirez@txdot.gov.

As a friendly reminder, the district is already building overpasses on Loop 338 at East Yukon and North U.S. Highway 385.

