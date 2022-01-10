MCH requesting additional nurses from the state amid surge in positive COVID cases

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital has requested additional staff to help care for patients during this surge of COVID cases.

After every holiday for the past two years, MCH has seen a spike in COVID cases.

This current surge wasn’t a shock, but the amount of people testing positive in such a short amount of time has put some strain on resources.

Due to the rising positive COVID cases around the Permian Basin, MCH has requested 25 nurses from the state.

On top of an influx of COVID patients, MCH also has a lot of staff out with the virus.

“How about 67? How does that sound? Boy I better stop before it gets worse. 67 today which is a big number for us. A lot of that going on so we’re having to test a lot of our employees to see who is sick or who needs to be careful about getting sick,” said MCH president and CEO Russell Tippin.

In addition to nurses from the state, the hospital has also been in contact with a traveling nurse agency.

The extra staff will arrive this week and focus on caring for COVID patients.

“We’ve had a lot of people that thought they had COVID and tested positive for the flu. We’ve got a lot of people that thought they had the flu that tested positive for COVID. We’ve got to make sure we’re treating the right thing. Some of those we’re treating both on the same patient. I think you have to be careful with those resources because if you just go no holds barred…you’re going to run them out,” said Tippin.

MCH was prepared for the surge in terms of testing and knowing how to handle it…

But after nearly two years of fighting COVID…the doctors, nurses, and support staff need community encouragement.

“For me to stand up here and say morale at the hospital is amazing would be lying to you. I think everybody is being pushed past their brink of survival. That’s really all they’re doing now is coming to work and doing the best that they can and going home exhausted,” chief nursing officer Christin Timmons.

If anyone wants to donate, MCH says snacks, water, meals and thank you notes for the staff is the best way to help out.

