Big Spring Housing Authority fails in oversight of Director and in complying with reporting requirements.

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - KBEST Media reports Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason ruled that the Big Spring Housing Authority Board of Commissioners has failed in the oversight of Director Sharon Fritz and has failed in complying with reporting requirements as per Texas Local Government Code.

As a result, Margaret Cervantes has been removed as a Commissioner from the board. JoAnn Valle resigned from her position as a Commissioner on the board prior to the hearing. No action was taken against Bruce Brown, Stephanie Guzman, and Royce Savory. It was noted that these three commissioners had only been appointed to the board in 2021.

Mayor Thomason will soon appoint 2 new commissioners to the Big Spring Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.

