Advertisement

2 children, 1 adult stabbed to death inside Kentucky apartment

Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Walton, Ky.
Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Walton, Ky.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - Two children and one adult were killed in a stabbing in Kentucky late Sunday, according to local officials.

Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing inside an apartment in Walton, where they found two children and two adults with multiple stab wounds. Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene, WXIX reports.

The sheriff’s office identified the bodies of 3-year-old Katie Farrell-Pena, 12-year-old Nikki Romero-Pena and 31-year-old Monique Pena.

The surviving adult was identified as 36-year-old Matthew Farrell. He was airlifted to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged from the hospital.

Authorities said Farrell is cooperating with the investigation, and they do not believe any other suspects were involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Madden stumbled upon Chuy's 1959 when he lost his TV signal in the fall of 1987.
John Madden’s special relationship with West Texas restaurant, family
Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran
UPDATE: Man wanted for 2018 Midland murder booked in Midland County Jail
Odessa man killed in December 19th crash near Fredericksburg, Texas

Latest News

FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
US hospitals letting infected staff members stay on the job
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety features failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
FILE - Dominick Black looks at a photograph held by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger,...
Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest