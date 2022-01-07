Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo is back

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Dozens of families all across the state are saddling up this weekend to enjoy the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo at the Ector County Coliseum.

“We’re coming off a really great show in 2021 with the cancellation of the National Western in Denver and the Fort Worth Stock Show. We were one of the few major shows in Texas that actually offered an exhibition for the kiddos, said Chair of Juniors Sale of Champions, Katie Jo Day.

Day says competitors have been working hard and waiting year-round to show off their animal projects.

“Will have exhibitors here showing their sheep and goats and cattle from eight years old up to 18 years old seniors in high school. It’s definitely a family event that’s what these 4H and FFA programs are all about,” said Day.

2022 Sandhills Livestock Show will feature showmanship events, cattle shows, and a team sales competition. But the ultimate goal of these exhibitors is to make a sale.

“We reward these kids both financially and with a great venue and a great leadership of volunteers to show their animals,” said Day.

The Sandhills show’s first rodeo performance will kick off Thursday evening at 7:30 pm. Click here the shows schedule.

