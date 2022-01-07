Advertisement

Pecos man arrested on child pornography charges

Miguel Ortega was arrested on Wednesday
(MGN)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos Police Department News Release:

On Wednesday January 5, 2022, the Pecos Police Department Criminal Investigations Division in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division and Homeland Security Investigations arrested Miguel Angel Ortega, 38 years of age, in Pecos, TX. 

Ortega is being charged in the United States District Court, Western District of Texas for Certain Activities Relating to Material Constituting or Containing Child Pornography (18 USC 2252A(a)(5)(B)).

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran
UPDATE: Man wanted for 2018 Midland murder booked in Midland County Jail
Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Photo from the scene of the crash
A Seminole man is wanted by the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office for human smuggling
Odessa man killed in December 19th crash near Fredericksburg, Texas
Shawn Casey Adkins Mitchell County mugshot
Shawn Adkins indicted on murder, tampering with evidence charges in Hailey Dunn case

Latest News

Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
2022 Sandhills Livestock Show will feature showmanship events, cattle shows, and a team sales...
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo is back
Graphic
Wreck causes lane closure on 1-20
capitol riots one year later
Status of U.S. Capitol rioters from West Texas one year later