Pecos man arrested on child pornography charges

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos Police Department News Release:

On Wednesday January 5, 2022, the Pecos Police Department Criminal Investigations Division in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division and Homeland Security Investigations arrested Miguel Angel Ortega, 38 years of age, in Pecos, TX.

Ortega is being charged in the United States District Court, Western District of Texas for Certain Activities Relating to Material Constituting or Containing Child Pornography (18 USC 2252A(a)(5)(B)).

