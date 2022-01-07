Midland ISD hosting School Fair Saturday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD is hosting A School Fair to give families the opportunity to learn about the schools and programs within MISD.

The event will be Saturday, Jan.8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MLK Center which is located at 2300 Butternut Lane Midland, TX

Parents will have the opportunity to meet campus leaders and learn about what the district has to offer, including neighborhood schools, schools of choice, gifted and talented programs, pre-k and more.

Families will be treated to free food, door prizes, face painting and more fun activities.

This event is free and open to the public.

The School Fair coincides with the application period for Apply Midland, MISD’s online application tool. Members of the Apply Midland team will be on hand at the fair to assist parents with any questions about the application process. Families can access Apply Midland at midlandisd.net/apply. The application window closes at 5 p.m, on January 14 for gifted and talented programs, and Friday, Jan. 28 for all other programs.

