Medical Center Hospital to limit Covid-19 testing to those hospitalized

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Medical Center Health System announced Friday that their emergency department will be changing when they are able to test patients for Covid-19 and other viruses.

Due to increased demand for Covid-19 testing, the ER will only test patients that need to be admitted. Or has a medical emergency that needs immediate treatment.

The hospital asks people showing no signs or symptoms of illness that are simply looking for a COVID-19 test or are just showing mild symptoms, to go to their provider, one of MCH’s urgent cares, or a city testing site.

MCH is asking the community to leave the emergency department for medical emergencies and those who are exhibiting serious symptoms and need immediate medical treatment.

The ER will still test for COVID-19 and other viruses, but only if a patient is needing to be hospitalized or has an emergency medical condition that requires immediate treatment.

