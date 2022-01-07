Advertisement

Medical Center Hospital to limit Covid-19 testing to those hospitalized

Picture of MCH
Picture of MCH(CBS7 News)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Medical Center Health System announced Friday that their emergency department will be changing when they are able to test patients for Covid-19 and other viruses.

Due to increased demand for Covid-19 testing, the ER will only test patients that need to be admitted. Or has a medical emergency that needs immediate treatment.

The hospital asks people showing no signs or symptoms of illness that are simply looking for a COVID-19 test or are just showing mild symptoms, to go to their provider, one of MCH’s urgent cares, or a city testing site.

MCH is asking the community to leave the emergency department for medical emergencies and those who are exhibiting serious symptoms and need immediate medical treatment.

The ER will still test for COVID-19 and other viruses, but only if a patient is needing to be hospitalized or has an emergency medical condition that requires immediate treatment.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Odessa Police Officer placed on administrative leave
Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran
UPDATE: Man wanted for 2018 Midland murder booked in Midland County Jail
Photo from the scene of the crash
A Seminole man is wanted by the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office for human smuggling
Odessa man killed in December 19th crash near Fredericksburg, Texas
Shawn Casey Adkins Mitchell County mugshot
Shawn Adkins indicted on murder, tampering with evidence charges in Hailey Dunn case

Latest News

Traffic Advisory
Hotshot truck clipped by train in Midland County crash
Curative's no cost testing site in Odessa
As the demand for COVID-19 testing has increased so has the wait time to receive test results
Midland ISD school bus. (Source: KWES)
Abell Junior High School back to normal after no credible threat found
Midland ISD
Midland ISD hosting School Fair Saturday