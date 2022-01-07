As the demand for COVID-19 testing has increased so has the wait time to receive test results

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Curative’s COVID-19 testing site which is in partnership with the City of Odessa filled the intersection of 2nd and Grant Street with long lines of cars waiting to be seen.

“Curative actually operates about 16,000 testing sites nationwide and over the last four weeks or so we’ve actually seen about a 700% increase,” Curative West Field Operations General Manager, Jamil Sabbagh.

But not only has the healthcare company seen an upward trend in testing, but it’s also seeing climbing positivity rates.

“For a seven-day positivity rate average across the city of Odessa we are seeing a 40% positivity rate as well over the last 24 hours we’re actually seeing 40.61% positivity in Odessa,” said Sabbagh.

However, the demand is causing some strain on the turnaround for test results.

Instead of 24 to 48 hours from your visit, the City of Odessa says the turnaround time to get results back is now averaging three days due to the influx.

Now, the site has switched over to appointment only.

“Around that time where Curative transition to appointments only, we were testing again roughly about 150-200 patients now have actually increased up to about 250 patients per day,” said Sabbagh.

Curative says it’ll be adding more staff to the testing site and is considering opening a second location as a way to manage the demand.

