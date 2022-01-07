Advertisement

Abell Junior High School back to normal after no credible threat found

The hold lasted around 30 minutes
Midland ISD school bus. (Source: KWES)
Midland ISD school bus. (Source: KWES)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Abell Junior High was placed on hold Friday in order to investigate social media claims made against the school.

An MISD spokesperson says that the hold lasted around 30 minutes around lunchtime.

Officers were unable to find any credibility to anything posted.

The campus has resumed a normal schedule.

MISD encourages anyone with tips in a situation like this to call the MISD Police at 432-240-1050 or Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS.

