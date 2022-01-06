Status of U.S. Capitol rioters from West Texas one year later

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the riots at the capitol in Washington D.C. that happened as Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral college. While that was going on, thousands gathered to hear then President Donald Trump speak near the White House.

5 capitol rioters from west Texas (CBS7 News)

Among those who entered the capitol after Trump’s speech were at least 5 West Texans who have since been charged by the federal government with crimes relating to that day.

The first, and probably the most well-known of those, was Midlander Jenny Cudd. Cudd’s Facebook posts and live videos went viral on the internet before the day was over. Cudd, who owns a flower shop in Midland, spoke to CBS7 several times in the days following the riot. She emphasized that she didn’t believe she’d broken any laws and that she didn’t regret anything.

Cudd and another Midlander, Eliel Rosa, were arrested on January 13th but didn’t spend much time in custody. They were both allowed to stay out of jail on personal recognizance bonds.

Rosa and Cudd could be seen together in pictures from the capitol that day. Both were charged with several misdemeanors.

Rosa plead guilty in July to one count of parading, demonstrating, and picketing in any United States Capitol Building. He was sentenced to serve 12 months probation and pay $500 in restitution. Four of his five charges were dismissed as a part of the deal. Court documents included an apology from Rosa, who called his participation in the riot the stupidest thing he’s ever done.

“The voices of desperation coming from the Capitol police officers will forever be engraved in my memory. I look forward to the day when I will be able to go back to D.C. again and personally ask for their forgiveness.”

Cudd pleaded guilty in October and is scheduled to be sentenced in March of 2022.

After Cudd and Rosa were arrested in January of 2021, the next West Texan who was investigated was Alpine man Sean Watson.

Watson spoke to CBS7 on February 5th after the FBI executed a search warrant at his home. He admitted to entering the capitol building on January 6th and gave details of the raid on his home. Watson also said he didn’t regret his actions and even though they were necessary saying “It kinda had to happen.” He went on to explain “And it wasn’t a coordinated event like I said. No, I don’t regret it. I’m actually proud of what I am doing. I feel like I am fighting for my country.”

Watson was charged in April with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and “violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”

Watson remains free on a personal recognizance bond and his case is still pending.

In May Odessan, Vic Don Williams, was arrested and charged with 4 crimes in connection to the January 6th riots.

In court documents filed May 10th, Williams acknowledged that he had posted the pictures and videos to his Facebook page, but he told investigators he had not gone inside the Capitol building. However, the criminal complaint says that in a video he posted, Williams describes how he climbed a wall and scaffolding to get inside the Capitol building. The documents also contained screenshots of the surveillance video that showed a man they say is Williams inside the Capitol.

Williams pleaded guilty in October to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing within any of the Capitol Buildings. Williams is set to be sentenced in February.

The latest West Texan to be charged is a former Midland County Sheriff’s Office jailer, Cory Ray Brannan.

According to an arrest affidavit, search warrants served on AT&T revealed that Brannan’s number was used inside the United States Capitol building on January 6 and that Brannan had contacted others who were also in the building. FBI agents say they then photos that appeared to show Brannan outside of the Capitol ‘wearing a camouflage Trump 2020 hat, black hoodie, camouflage pants, and khaki vest with scissors and goggles. Brannan has three patches on his vest: an American flag “thin red line” patch, an III% patch and a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” patch.’

The affidavit states that the III% (Three Percenter) is part of a militia movement that asserts a constitutional right to armed confrontation with the U.S. Government, believing they are a spiritual successor to the U.S. revolutionists who fought against the British Crown during the American revolution.

Brannan remains out on a personal recognizance bond and his case is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.