ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A crew hit an underground power line at JBS and Business I-20 in Odessa, according to TxDOT. Power in the area will be out for some time. Intersection signals in the area are out so avoid the area if possible and use caution. If signals are out, treat intersections as 4-way stops (1 goes at a time).

