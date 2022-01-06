Fatal crash in Glasscock County

GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A 16-year-old man has died in an accident near Garden City according to the Department of Public Safety.

A truck was traveling northbound on Ranch Road 33. The truck veered off the roadway to the right and then back across the roadway to the left. It then struck a fence and rolled over. The driver was ejected from the truck.

The identity of the driver is unknown at this time. However, he was Glasscock County ISD student according to the school district. The school district issued the following statement.

“The Glasscock County ISD family and community is mourning the loss of a high school junior who passed away last night in a car accident (January 5th, 2022). Our prayers and condolences go out to the family, the students, our staff and the entire BearKat Community. In response to the tragedy, the Glasscock County leadership team, along with Region 18`s crisis response team, met with staff early this morning to make them aware of this loss and to provide them with support, direction and resources for supporting the student through the school day. The team of councilors and crisis response experts are at GCISD all day to support both student and staff needs as they arise as a result of this devastating loss. If anyone needs support, please don`t hesitate to call, or message us so we can provide support. Out of respect for the family, GCISD will not comment further on the accident. Thank you for keeping these students and their families in your thoughts and prayers./

