Rise in COVID-19 cases are leaving Midland Memorial Hospital short-handed again

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -After officials at Midland Memorial Hospital reported the highest COVID positivity rates in a week since last January, MMH is once again calling on help from the state to send 60 travel nurses to tackle staffing shortages.

“We have 70 people who are positive and currently quarantined. We have another 40 we know who have been exposed,” said Midland Health CEO, Russell Meyers.

But also battle another surge of COVID-19 cases among West Texans.

“This particular variant right now that we’re dealing with right now is more easily transmissible than anything that we’ve dealt with today,” said Meyers.

Just this week, the hospital says 51% of people that came through its testing sites were positive for COVID-19 and last week during the holidays many tested positive as well.

“We had 492 positive tests, about 41% of those that came in were positive,” said Meyers. " That is the single most—the biggest week of positives since last January.”

Midland memorial believes the spike in COVID-19 cases could be related to the fast-moving Omicron variant.

As of now, the CDC is estimating that the Omicron variants account for 95% of COVID-19 cases. However, MMH can’t confirm since it’s seeing delays by the state with lab results.

“Those hospitals in the state are not able to test for the variant. We are dependent on state labs and contractors to the state, they have been very slow to turn around variant testing and as of right now we don’t have any data from December to tell us with the prominent variable in Midland is,” said Meyers.

Meantime, to control the spread, Midland Memorial Hospital is urging the community to continue to mask up, keep your hands washed, and set an appointment to be tested.

Right now we’re just doing weekday mornings. We have the capacity to do around 100 tests a day and you need to call 6-8Nurse for an appointment which we can typically set up the same day or next day,” said Meyers.

For questions about locations and appointment times, please call 68-NURSE (432-686-8773).

