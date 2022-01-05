Advertisement

Rep. Pfluger, Rep. Landgraf visit Del Rio to survey border

Congressman August Pfluger, State Representative Brooks Landgraf, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and Representative Andrew Murr visited Del Rio Tuesday
Del Rio
Del Rio(August Pfluger)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today Congressman August Pfluger and State Representative Brooks Landgraf visited the Texas-Mexico border.

They were joined by Texas DPS troopers and several law enforcement officers including Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and Midland County Sheriff David Criner.

The group toured the border with border patrol officers.

Congressman Pfluger posted these pictures to Facebook, inviting Democratic lawmakers to spend time at the border.

He also announced he will introduce legislation that will require the Department of Homeland Security to tell the American people how many known and suspected terrorists have been apprehended at the border.

