ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After closing Tuesday at 1 p.m. due to running out of tests, the Curative covid testing site at 2nd and Grant reopened Wednesday.

The city has received 1,000 tests which it hopes will last through the rest of the week.

The city warns to be prepared to wait due to high demands.

The testing site is open till 5 p.m.

