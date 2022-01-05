Advertisement

Chad Olsen no longer Coach or Athletic Director with Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District

Chad Olsen at practice with the Pecos Eagles
Chad Olsen at practice with the Pecos Eagles(CBS7 News)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - According to PBTISD, Pecos head football coach and athletic director Chad Olson is no longer in those positions.

In a statement, the school district said the following:

“Chad Olson is no longer the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach of PBTISD. PBTISD would like to formally thank Olson for his dedication to the athletic department and students of the district during the last 3 years. During his tenure, Olson led the Eagles to an overall record of 14-17 and two playoff appearances.

At this time, PBTISD is currently searching for a new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach with the assistance of Solid Oak Leadership.”

