Advertisement

Project on Highway 191 continues

(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the city of Midland, construction work will resume on Highway 191 and Loop 250 Tuesday.

Work originally began in October, but the project was suspended due to an error in the traffic control plans. TxDOT, working closely with the contractor, then decided to suspend the project before Thanksgiving and through the holiday season to reduce impact to the traveling public.

The project will include the reversal of ramps, auxiliary lane additions, and rehabilitation on Highway 191 and Loop 250. Construction will direct you around the intersection.

The goal of the project is to streamline traffic flow, eliminate merging conflict points and allow more room for queueing on the service road and more auxiliary lanes to provide more capacity. The intersections will also be built with concrete that will better hold up against wear from traffic.

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer and one suspect were both treated at a nearby hospital.
UPDATE: Victim identified in Monday night shooting
Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran.
Man wanted for 2018 Midland murder found in Mexico
Photo from the scene of the crash
A Seminole man is wanted by the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office for human smuggling
Car Crash
Odessa Police working crashes on I-20
Mug shot of Gabriel Rodriguez Jr.
Midland County Sherriff’s Office arrests man wanted for murder

Latest News

According to Ector County ISD, the game between Midland and Permian on January 4th has been...
Midland vs. Permian girls basketball postponed due to COVID-19
Free Covid-19 testing in Odessa
West Texas Lacrosse is fielding a new team in 2022. They are looking for 20 high school players...
West Texas Lacrosse seeking high school players for new team
Odessa man killed in December 19th crash near Fredericksburg, Texas