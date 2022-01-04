Project on Highway 191 continues

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the city of Midland, construction work will resume on Highway 191 and Loop 250 Tuesday.

Work originally began in October, but the project was suspended due to an error in the traffic control plans. TxDOT, working closely with the contractor, then decided to suspend the project before Thanksgiving and through the holiday season to reduce impact to the traveling public.

The project will include the reversal of ramps, auxiliary lane additions, and rehabilitation on Highway 191 and Loop 250. Construction will direct you around the intersection.

The goal of the project is to streamline traffic flow, eliminate merging conflict points and allow more room for queueing on the service road and more auxiliary lanes to provide more capacity. The intersections will also be built with concrete that will better hold up against wear from traffic.

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

