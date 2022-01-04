Advertisement

Odessa Police share numbers from New Year’s Eve

.
.(MGN Image)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On December 31, 2021, the Odessa Police Department paired with the Texas Department of Public Safety on a special assignment, from the hours of 5:00 pm to 3:00 am, for DWI’s.

According to Odessa Police, there were 169 traffic stops, resulting in 17 arrests and 9 of those were DWI’s. There were also two recovered stolen vehicles.

This successful operation was to ensure the safety of the citizens of Odessa during the celebration of the New Year.

