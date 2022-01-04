Advertisement

Midland vs. Permian girls basketball postponed due to COVID-19

According to Ector County ISD, the game between Midland and Permian on January 4th has been postponed due to a COVID-19 issue within the Permian team.
By Kate Porter
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is no word yet on when the game will be rescheduled.

