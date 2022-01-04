Advertisement

Man arrested after convenience store robbery in Big Spring

mug shot of Kenneth Hart
mug shot of Kenneth Hart(Big Spring Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Jan.4, 2022, Big Spring police officers were called to a DK convenience store at 2310 Wasson Rd. for a robbery that had just occurred.

It was reported that a black man had entered the store, went behind the counter and assaulted the clerk while demanding money. The clerk complied with the demand and the subject ran from the store.

Officers in the area observed a man matching the description and attempted to detain him. The man evaded officers though he was caught and arrested in the 2500 block of March Circle. The suspect has been identified as 57-year-old Kenneth Marvin Hart and has been arrested for robbery and a parole violation warrant.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

