ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Every Friday, there will be free Covid-19 testing at the Ector County Health Department.

The downtown building is located at 221 N Texas Ave, Odessa, TX 79761.

The testing is through Community Wellness America. Everyone 5 is older is eligible for a test. No proof of citizenship is required and they do not require proof of vaccination.

