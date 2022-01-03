Advertisement

West Texas Lacrosse seeking high school players for new team

West Texas Lacrosse is fielding a new team in 2022. They are looking for 20 high school players from Midland/Odessa to fill out the roster.
West Texas Lacrosse is fielding a new team in 2022. They are looking for 20 high school players from Midland/Odessa to fill out the roster.(West Texas Lacrosse)
By Kate Porter
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - West Texas Lacrosse is fielding a new team in 2022. They are looking for 20 high school players from Midland/Odessa to fill out the roster.

From West Texas Lacrosse: West Texas Lacrosse is seeking to ring in the new year with several new players and a new team! This special team will be called West Texas United and is open to all high school players in the Midland/Odessa area. This team will be coached by a group of former college lacrosse players. This team is expected to take play during the Spring 2022 season.

“This sport is great for kids. Lacrosse helps them improve hand-eye coordination, as well as get them into the best condition of their lives,” said Joey Gabarda, coach for West Texas Lacrosse. “This sport also has some great scholarship opportunities for students seeking to take their love of the sport to the collegiate level.”

West Texas Lacrosse is planning to field one team with about 20 high school participants, at this time. However, when numbers allow, the sports club will create additional teams. The schools involved will be Midland Senior High School, Legacy High School, Trinity School, Midland Christian School, along with Permian High School and Odessa High School. West Texas Lacrosse has also been accepted into the Texas High School Lacrosse League with schools such as Highland Park High School, Westlake High School of Austin and the Woodlands High School.

You can find out more information/register here.

