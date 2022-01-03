UTPB announce new head women’s soccer coach

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Carla Tejas has been hired to coach the UTPB women’s soccer team. She is the 4th head coach in the history of the program.

Read more from UTPB about Coach Tejas:

After engineering one of the biggest turnarounds in college soccer a year ago, Carla Tejas has been announced as the fourth head coach in UT Permian Basin Women’s Soccer history. Tejas took Louisiana Christian College who went 1-16-1 in 2019 to a 16-2-1 record in 2021 and reached the NAIA National Tournament. Prior to Tejas, the Wildcats had never reached the postseason and since 2013 had only won more than two games in a season just once. In that time frame, the Wildcats won as many games as she did in a single season. The Wildcats won the Red River Athletic Conference with a 10-0-1 record as Tejas took home Coach of the Year honors. After winning the conference, the Wildcats reached the NAIA National Tournament where they fell to No. 1 overall seed William Carey University, 1-0, on a goal in the final minute of the ballgame. Martina Terra Garcia scored a school record 22 goals and was named an NAIA All-American honorable mention and RRAC Newcomer of the Year. Stephanie Doran scored 16 goals as the Wildcats combined for a program record 83 on the year. Goalkeeper Jessica Carro Pedreira led the way in net as the team posted 11 shutouts. Five players were named First Team All-Conference and a pair were named All-Conference Honorable Mentions. Prior to her one year at Louisiana Christian, Tejas was a graduate assistant at Belhaven University for two seasons. Working primarily with goalkeepers, Tejas helped turn around the Blazers as their goals against average dropped from 3.76, the season prior to her arrival, to 1.55, her final season on staff. Before her arrival the Blazers had two wins before becoming a 10-win team and reached the American Southwest Conference playoffs. She also spent time at Louisiana State University at Alexandria where they earned a RRAC regular season conference championship, the first in program history, and coached the league’s Newcomer of the Year, Cecilie Mortensen, to an 11-win season. She played collegiately at LSU at Alexandria as a goalkeeper winning five games and allowing just 1.275 goals per game. She also played internationally for her home country of Chile, representing them for seven years. Tejas participated in the U17 World Cup as a member of the team. Tejas earned her bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in management from LSU Alexandria, and a master’s from Belhaven in business administration.

