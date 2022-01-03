Thriving United is hosting spiritual services at the Midland Community Theater

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thriving United has been hosting their program ‘Transform: Think Better. Live Better’ at the Midland Community Theater for the last 6 consecutive Sundays.

The program is a division under the non-profit that teaches people to both free their minds and transform their lives.

The director of Transform shared that the program was built to help heal the hearts of those hurting from addiction, but it is also open for anyone who wishes to attend.

“Our founder Pat Brown and Jim Pretty, our founders, they both saw the need for spirituality amongst addicts and alcoholics who are suffering. A lot of them have not felt so welcomed in churches across the city or didn’t feel like that church was going to offer them anything that was going to be useful to their walk, their journey,” said Ty Johnson, director of Transform.

Guests that attend the program will be given a free meal that will be later followed up by a spiritual service. You can expect to walk out with a fresh perspective.

“First, expect to be loved on. Also, expect something different from what you would normally get on a Sunday morning. We’re not officially a church, but we are a spiritual entity and we want you to come join us because when you walk in here I guarantee you’ll leave not only with an assignment, but you’ll leave with a new mentality,” said Johnson.

Followers get the chance to meet other members of their community that have faced similar experiences throughout their hardships, bringing the group closer together than ever.

“That’s one thing we’re finding, especially in our services is, you know, one person will say something and somebody else in the audience will have a shared experience and then another person has another when it gets shared and the spirit just moves throughout the whole event and it’s really beautiful,” said Pat Brown, co-founder of Thriving United.

“The best thing about my job is I get to watch people’s light come on. People have walked in darkness and hadn’t been able to figure out certain situations of their lives for a long time, they come to Transform and hear one or two things, and literally light bulbs come on. We’ve reports of people’s lives changing week after week, and it’s just so exciting,” said Johnson.

The next ‘Transform’ event will be on Sunday, January 9th, 2022 at 3 p.m. inside the Midland Community Theater.

