Advertisement

Powerball jackpot grows to $540 million

If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum...
If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum cash-out of $384 million or choose to receive the entire $540 million in 30 payments made over 29 years.(WTVM, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone still has the chance to become the first Powerball jackpot winner of 2022.

The lottery’s jackpot has jumped to $540 million after no one won in Saturday night’s drawing.

The next drawing comes Monday night.

If someone wins, they will be able to choose between a lump sum cash-out of $384 million or choose to receive the entire $540 million in 30 payments made over 29 years.

No one has won the jackpot in almost three months.

Powerball says the overall odds of winning the top prize are one in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer and one suspect were both treated at a nearby hospital.
UPDATE: Victim identified in Monday night shooting
Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran.
Man wanted for 2018 Midland murder found in Mexico
Mugshot of Edward Lira
UPDATE: Ector County man charged with capital murder in death of a child
The Raza Style Siempre Motorcycle club
Local motorcycle club surprised an Odessa man with his first Dallas Cowboys ticket
Car Crash
Odessa Police working crashes on I-20

Latest News

Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Settlement between Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser now public
FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges