Multiple earthquakes hit west Texas

The latest was at 6:24 a.m. Monday morning
Earthquake seismograph.
Earthquake seismograph.(MGN Image)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -According to the USGS, Three earthquakes hit Reeves County Sunday. The first, a 2.9 magnitude, took place in Toyah just after 4:30 p.m. Then a 2.5 magnitude in Montone around 9 p.m. The latest was a 3.3 in Toyah at 6:24 a.m Monday morning.

Stanton also got hit with a 3.0 magnitude quake at around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

