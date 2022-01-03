Advertisement

Boy with rare disorder uses mouth to draw picture of Bills quarterback Josh Allen

By Ryan Arbogast
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) – An 11-year-old in New York is not letting a rare disorder stop him from having fun or being creative.

Graysen Ripic may not be able to use his arms or legs, but he has life figured out.

Combining his passion for art and the Buffalo Bills, he used his mouth to draw a picture of quarterback Josh Allen – his favorite player.

“I draw with my mouth,” Graysen explained. “I use a short pencil or a long pencil in art class – and I got a coloring page for Josh.

Graysen Ripic uses his mouth to draw.
Graysen Ripic uses his mouth to draw.(CNN Newsource)

After some major surgeries, Graysen also decked out his casts in the Bills red, white and blue.

“Every time we would go anywhere people would say, ‘Go Bills!’ It was his little ability to express himself with a cast that’s not very nice,” Graysen’s mother, Jeanni Midolo, said.

Graysen’s teacher was so impressed and put his art on Facebook. That’s when the Bills Mafia took over.

A generous donation from the Bellreng Towing Company made it possible for Graysen to go to the Bills matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17.

“He’s always told us if can get some robotic arms, he wants to play in the NFL,” Midolo said.

Copyright 2022 WKBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer and one suspect were both treated at a nearby hospital.
UPDATE: Victim identified in Monday night shooting
Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran.
Man wanted for 2018 Midland murder found in Mexico
Mugshot of Edward Lira
UPDATE: Ector County man charged with capital murder in death of a child
The Raza Style Siempre Motorcycle club
Local motorcycle club surprised an Odessa man with his first Dallas Cowboys ticket
Car Crash
Odessa Police working crashes on I-20

Latest News

Combining his passion for art and the Buffalo Bills, 11-year-old Graysen Ripic used his mouth...
Boy with rare disorder uses mouth to draw picture of Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Lake Superior State University has put phrases like 'wait, what?' on its annual list of...
Annual list of banished words released
Harmony Montgomery, 7, was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019.
Missing girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, New Hampshire police say
Harmony Montgomery, 7, was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019.
Police: Girl last seen in 2019