Downtown Odessa hosts New Year’s Eve celebration at the Odessa Marriott Hotel

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The New Year’s Eve celebration is just one of many fundraisers that Downtown Odessa puts on in order to raise funds for free events that they provide all throughout the year in the city of Odessa.

Tickets to attend the event were only 150 dollars and guests were able to enjoy an evening with comedians like Mikey Mike, Sara Garza, and Marc Price.

The interim director for Downtown Odessa says that this event was a great opportunity for West Texans to enjoy a great show without having to travel far.

“You see these types of events in a lot of larger cities and it’s something that we feel the people of Odessa and our region really deserve. We don’t really like that people feel like they have to go to Dallas and San Antonio, and all these places to get these kinds of great high quality shows such as comedy shows and things like that, so we like bringing that to the community, and what better way to ring in the new year than with a good laugh, good company, and good food,” said Alexa Moulakis, Interim Director, Downtown Odessa.

Michael Shields, also known as Mikey Mike, has performed all over West Texas for many years and was excited to be a part of the show.

“It’s always a pleasure to perform no matter what time of the year it is or what the holiday season is. if you can perform. If I get to perform. I’m loving it. It doesn’t matter where I’m doing for or when I’m doing it. Just to get on stage and do my thing and hear the laughter, feed of the crowd, that’s what I love doing,” said Michael Shields, a comedian.

Shields says being able to provide joy to others through the art of comedy with a good laugh makes it all worth it at the end of the day.

“They want someone to pick up their spirits and if they happen to be going to a comedy show by the end of the day if us comedians who can do that for somebody who started off their day not so great that ends their day with wow I’m sure glad I got up today and got to go see a comedian because they made me laugh and feel better about myself,” said Shields.

Alexa Moulakis says that they will be hosting another New Year’s Eve event next year.

