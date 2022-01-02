Advertisement

Andrews County Health Department was open for COVID-19 testing on New Year’s Day

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -The Andrews County Health Department was open on January 1, 2022, for COVID testing from noon until 4 pm.

There were only twenty spots available for appointments.

The director of the Andrews County Health Department says that they usually test weekly but they wanted to give people a chance to get tested over the weekend.

“We wanted to have testing available because the numbers are spiking up and have been over the last week, so we just wanted the opportunity for residents to get tested,” said Gordon Mattimoe, director of the Andrews County Health Department.

If you weren’t able to make an appointment, you can still schedule a COVID-19 test with the Andrews County Health Department. All you have to do is just call 432-524-1434.

