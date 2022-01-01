HIIT4FIT in Midland is ready for the New Year!

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - “It’s like two-fold. It’s the members that haven’t been in a while and then the people wanting to start that maybe haven’t been here ever,” said Ashley Henry the manager of the HIIT and Strength Program at HIIT4FIT.

HIIT4FIT is a gym in Midland that offers different forms of interval training from HIIT classes, strength, cycling and even hot yoga. This time of year gyms typically see an increase in memberships, thanks to the age-old tradition of New Year’s resolutions.

“There’s people that do January 1 and are ready to go and then there are people that it takes them three weeks to muster up the courage to show up,” Henry said.

Whether you start day one of the new year or later in 2022, Henry said they’re always ready.

“We have a really high standard within our coaches to always show up and ‘be on’ so to speak of being welcoming, encouraging, motivating,” Henry said.

Henry said the pandemic made things hard last year, but it became a blessing in disguise.

“I think that it was rough but it allowed for us to rally with each other as a team, with the coaches bouncing ideas off of each other and then the community showed up huge. I think across town, not just for our gym, but the fitness industry was really supported by their members and we were definitely supported,” Henry said.

Henry said they’re excited for the new year and to grow their community even more.

“The health and fitness industry is what keeps people alive and moving at their very best. I think it’s our job to just show up,” Henry said.

