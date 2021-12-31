Advertisement

Plane carrying illegal immigrants crashes in Presidio County

Photo from the scene of the crash
Photo from the scene of the crash(Presidio County Sherriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -According to the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an airplane crash north of the Presidio International Airport on Thursday.

Deputies arrived on the scene and assisted the injured passengers when they discovered that the crash was a smuggling attempt gone wrong. The pilot attempted to smuggle illegal immigrants from Presidio by air. Investigators believe the excess weight of the passengers (6 passengers in a 4 seat aircraft) and low fuel contributed to the cause of the accident.

Presidio police officers, U.S. Border Patrol, Presidio EMS, TXDOT and Presidio Fire Department arrived on the scene to assist the search and rescue efforts. Some of the illegal immigrants were transported to hospitals in El Paso and others were detained by U.S. Border Patrol. The pilot ran and is wanted for questioning. The Presidio County Sheriff’s Office will continue investigating and filing smuggling charges on the person or persons involved.

If you have any information on this or other illegal activities please contact the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office 432-729-4848.

