Walmarts in Odessa and Midland to carry Covid antiviral medication

Certain stores will receive limited supplies
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Walmart announced Thursday morning that beginning today, certain Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will start distributing Covid antiviral medications, including two west Texas stores.

This will be part of the federal retain pharmacy therapeutics program. The medications, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, will be available in limited supply through a prescription.

According to Walmart’s covid website, the Odessa Walmart at 388 and the Midland Walmart at 200 W I-20 will carry the medication.

