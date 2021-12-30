Walmarts in Odessa and Midland to carry Covid antiviral medication

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Walmart announced Thursday morning that beginning today, certain Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will start distributing Covid antiviral medications, including two west Texas stores.

This will be part of the federal retain pharmacy therapeutics program. The medications, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, will be available in limited supply through a prescription.

According to Walmart’s covid website, the Odessa Walmart at 388 and the Midland Walmart at 200 W I-20 will carry the medication.

