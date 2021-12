ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - This weekend, the Andrews County Health Department will host an event for free Covid-19 testing.

Testing will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Andrews County Health Department located at 208 NW 2nd Street.

