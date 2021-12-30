Advertisement

Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas

By Alex Onken and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – You’ve probably heard it raining cats and dogs, but have you heard it raining fish and frogs?

Several residents in east Texas have reported seeing fish all over the ground after they apparently fell from the sky during a rainstorm Wednesday.

Viewers sent KSLA pictures and videos of the falling fish.

According to The City of Texarkana, animal rain happens when small water animals like fish, frogs and crabs are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that happen on the surface.

Then, those small animals fall back to the ground with the rain.

According to KSLA, multiple instances of animal rain have been reported around the world.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disparos
Gun drawn during dispute at Midland Park Mall
The officer and one suspect were both treated at a nearby hospital.
UPDATE: Victim identified in Monday night shooting
Teen charged with murder in Odessa
The Raza Style Siempre Motorcycle club
Local motorcycle club surprised an Odessa man with his first Dallas Cowboys ticket
Earthquake Stanton
USGS reports 4.5 magnitude earthquake north of Stanton

Latest News

COVID-19 Tests
Free Covid testing in Andrews County
FILE - A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and other Confederate statues could go to the...
Confederate monuments in Virginia will likely go to Black history museum
Boosters shots are being encouraged to prevent breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Nursing home workers are urged to get vaccine boosters as COVID-19 cases soar
COVID
Walmarts in Odessa and Midland to carry Covid antiviral medication
Preventing the next school tragedy with programs to combat mental health issues