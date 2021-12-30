Community Children’s Clinic helping low-income families with affordable medical care

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Community Children’s Clinic has been treating kids in the area since 1983. The goal of the clinic is to bridge the gap for low-income families who do not have access to healthcare.

“They’re hard-working families, they’re working most times, both mom and dad, so they make too much to qualify for medicaid but not quite enough to make ends meet at the end of the month,” said Renee Meiner, the Executive Director of Community Children’s Clinic.

Meiner said on average they see about 15 kids per day this time of year. Kids between the ages of seven months and 18 years old can be seen for only $20 if they meet the requirements.

It’s a full service clinic. Some of the services they offer include, lab work, exams and medication prescriptions

“We’re able to really give a good diagnosis at the end of the day to exactly what they need. In addition we have an in-house pharmacy so if a child needs a prescription then they will go home with one at the end of the day,” Meiner said.

Meiner said the clinic is not meant to take the place of a pediatrician’s office. However, some parents who do not have the option, appreciate having a place where they can bring their children regardless of their situation.

“He was just out of resources and came here and we were able to give them a different kind of medicine that they needed because the other one’s weren’t working. He was very thankful and a little teary-eyed at the end because he just didn’t know what he was going to do if we hadn’t been here,” Meiner said.

The clinic is funded by the community. Foundations, businesses and private individuals help Community Children’s Clinic serve the people in the area.

“The donors are the ones that actually make the magic happen and we get to be the hands and feet, but it is something that all of us really enjoy getting to do,” Meiner said.

