As positivity rates goes up supply for at-home COVID testing kits goes down

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Since at-home COVID testing became possible, many have gone to pharmacies all over to buy them and avoid long lines at testing sites. But as positivity rises once again, you might not be able to find them.

Doctor’s Pharmacy in Midland says it sold their last one Monday.

“They’ve gone off of our shelves really, really, really fast. I’m looking at a day, once I get it in,” said the owner of Doctor’s Pharmacy, Setor Akati.

Doctor’s Pharmacy says it’s trying its best trying to stay on top of the demand by checking its wholesaler site and ordering a shipment every day.

However, its suppliers are also having a tough time shipping them out.

“Two months ago, it wasn’t that difficult. I was able to get them pretty easily. Over the past 2 to 3 weeks it’s been pretty tough to get,” said Akati. “We may order for maybe 10 and if I’m lucky I get maybe three or four that may trickle in.”

But it’s not just local pharmacies feeling the effects. Some major pharmacies are limiting how many tests one person can buy. Walgreens said in a statement on its website:

“Due to the incredible demand for at-home rapid testing, we put into effect a four-item purchase limit on at-home COVID-19 testing products in our stores and digital properties in an effort to help improve inventory while we continue to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demands.”

At-home COVID-19 tests can be found at a major pharmacy if they are not temporarily out.

Doctor’s Pharmacy is out of stock. However, the owner says the next shipment will arrive on January 14th.

The Biden Administration is expected to ship half a billion over-the-counter tests to Americans sometime soon.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.