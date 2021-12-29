Advertisement

Odessa Police working crashes on I-20

Crews are working on getting roads open as soon as possible
Car Crash
Car Crash(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to Odessa Police, they are currently working on several crashes along I-20 eastbound between Crane and Grandview. Currently, all eastbound traffic is at a standstill. A Semi lost its cargo at I-20 just east of Dixie Blvd causing traffic to back up. As a result, at least two other crashes occurred. There are no reports of injuries and Officers are trying to open the roadway as soon as possible.

