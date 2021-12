ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Odessa Police Department will be hosting a basketball tournament Wednesday.

The 4th-annual Chief’s 3-on-3 Youth Basketball Throwdown will take place on Dec.29 at the Odessa High School Gym.

Participants may register starting at 7 a.m.

The event is free for 6th through 8th and 9th through 12th grades.

