Man wanted for 2018 Midland murder found in Mexico

He will be extradited to Midland
Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran.
Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran.(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Midland, Texas (KOSA) - After three years of searching, police have found the suspect in a 2018 murder that took place in Midland.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service extradited Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran from the Republic of Mexico.

He was wanted in connection to a Murder in Midland, Texas after a shooting at the Whataburger on I-20 in 2018.

Police say that Beltran was involved in a dispute with David Morales at the Whataburger location just before 2 a.m.

The dispute escalated in the parking lot where police say Beltran shot Morales and another victim. They were both taken to the hospital but Morales passed away from his injuries there. The other victim was released.

He will be booked in the Bexar County Jail in San Antonio, Texas.

As positivity rates goes up supply for COVID testing kits goes down
