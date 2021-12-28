Shooting leaves one person dead in Midland Monday night
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday evening, December 27, in the 10001 block of west County Road 154.
One person is deceased.
This is an open criminal investigation, and no further details are available at this time.
We will update this story as more information is released.
