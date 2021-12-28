Advertisement

Shooting leaves one person dead in Midland Monday night

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
The officer and one suspect were both treated at a nearby hospital.
The officer and one suspect were both treated at a nearby hospital.(MGN Graphics)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday evening, December 27, in the 10001 block of west County Road 154.

One person is deceased.

This is an open criminal investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

We will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen charged with murder in Odessa
Mug shot of Alberto Yanez Suarez
Odessa man arrested after airport brawl at Miami-Dade
Disparos
Gun drawn during dispute at Midland Park Mall
Texas Railroad Commission suspends deep disposal of water after earthquakes near Midland, Odessa
The Raza Style Siempre Motorcycle club
Local motorcycle club surprised an Odessa man with his first Dallas Cowboys ticket

Latest News

Earthquake Stanton
USGS reports 4.5 magnitude earthquake north of Stanton
West Texas Food Bank end of year recap
West Texas Food Bank end of year recap
The Wichita State University Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory is among free COVID-19 testing...
Local hospitals concerned about growing COVID positivity rate
A woman was killed in Lee County Tuesday while trying to cross Highway 27 on J-40 in her vehicle.
Crash in Martin County leaves one dead