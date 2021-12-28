Advertisement

Midland County Sherriff’s Office arrests man wanted for murder

Mug shot of Gabriel Rodriguez Jr.
Mug shot of Gabriel Rodriguez Jr.(MCSO)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -– – On December 27, a wanted man, Gabriel Rodriguez, Jr., was found and arrested in the 600 block of East County Road 129 in Midland County.

On December 26, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal’s Service received a tip that wanted man Gabriel Rodriguez, Jr. was wanted out of Eddy County, New Mexico for aggravated robbery and the murder of Eduardo Otero, Jr. Rodriguez was believed to be in the Midland area.

Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident and placed in the Midland County Jail.

