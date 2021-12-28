Local hospitals concered about growing COVID positivity rate

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Local hospital officials are concerned about the growing positivity rate after the Pecos Family Walk-In Clinic had to shut down after scheduling over sixty people for COVID testing, and only 2 were from Pecos.

A week before Christmas, Medical Center Hospital COVID testing locations saw a 3-4% positivity rate.

Monday, the hospital reports the number has climbed to 25% this week.

“Anytime you go from a three to four percent positivity rate to a twenty-five percent positivity rate in about a span of a week to nine days, that is concerning,” said Trevor Tankersley, the Director of Public Relations for Medical Center Hospital.

M.C.H. says although its positivity rate is increasingly growing, hospitalizations cases have remained around the same for the past month.

However, the hospital says it’s bracing for the post-holiday surge.

“We are expecting a bump with this omicron variant and just naturally after holidays when people gather in close spaces with family but we’re hoping that bump stays relatively low compared to what we saw last year,” said Tankersley.

Medical Center Hospital’s emergency department is open 24 hours a day if you would like to get tested.

