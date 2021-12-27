Advertisement

St. Stephen’s Catholic Church held mass on Christmas Day

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Saint Stephen.s Catholic Church opened the doors to many of its followers as they attended a Christmas vigil.

The service was followed with readings from several scriptures, communion, and a time to reconnect with other members of the community.

The church stated that the attendance of a Christmas and Sunday mass was an obligation for its followers.

A pastor at St. Stephen’s says he enjoys seeing people visit the church on one of its holiest days.

“It’s also a beautiful thing to get to see so many of our people coming back to church. Perhaps for those who’ve been away for college, or who have moved away and are returning and visiting family, and to be able just to share that joy of the gospel during the course of the mass,” said Father Rodney White, a pastor at St.Stephen’s Catholic Church.

The mass ended with a solemn blessing for followers in attendance.

St. Stephen's Catholic Church held mass on Christmas Day
