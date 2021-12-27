Advertisement

Midland Police Department responds to threats at Quality Inn

(KLTE)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to Midland Police Department, a guest was refusing to leave their room at the Quality Inn in Midland when the police were called on Sunday afternoon.

The guest had made several threats of gun violence, so MPD blocked off the area and evacuated the nearby rooms.

Ultimately the subject turned themselves in without any violence. No injuries or damages were reported.

CBS7 is working on getting more details on this story.

