Local motorcycle clubs surprises an Odessa man with his first Dallas Cowboys ticket

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Raza Style Siempre Motorcycle Club has been giving away gifts to people in west Texas for many years, but this year they wanted to make one Dallas Cowboys fan dreams come true by giving him the chance to see them live in person.

It was just a month ago that the Raza Style Siempre Motorcycle Club was hosting a Toys for Tots event in Odessa and later decided to go out for lunch at the White House Meat Market.

That’s when they encountered Wiliam Bailey, an 86-year-old man who has been a Dallas Cowboys fan for his entire life.

The president of the bike club then brought up the question and asked if Wiliam had ever gone to a Dallas Cowboys game. His response was priceless.

‘I go, Mr.Bailey. Have you ever been to a Dallas Cowboys game? He got a lump in his throat, teary-eyed, and he said no. That’s when my heart jumped out and I asked him and his wife if our bike club could make it possible for him, would they be willing to go and they said yes,” said Robert Ceniseros, the president of the Raza Style Siempre Motorcycle Club.

Each holiday season the motorcycle club goes out of there to try and make a positive impact in the Permian Basin, so a gofundme page was created to help pay for Bailey’s ticket.

“That’s the type of bike club we are, is a community bike club, where whenever we see a need, you know, we do the best we can to fulfill that need and bring a smile to that individual or individuals,” said Ceniseros.

Bailey was later surprised with a custom Dallas Cowboys jersey at his home and feels honored to be receiving such a generous gift.

“Oh, it feels great. They are great people I’ll tell you. They got to be great people,” said Wiliam Bailey, an Odessa resident.

The Raza Style Siempre Motorcycle club will be escorting Wiliam Bailey to the Dallas Cowboys game against the Cardinals at the playoffs on January 2nd.

