Crash in Martin County leaves one dead

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A crash on interstate 20 one mile east of Stanton, Texas has left one man dead.

Carlos Fuentes Padilla of Elmendorf, Texas was traveling east on the interstate 20 south service road in his truck. That is when another driver, Olanrewaju Oyewo, was exiting at ramp 155 in a Peterbilt truck with a trailer. Padilla failed to yield right of way at the posted yield intersection and the trucks collided.

Oyewo was uninjured.

