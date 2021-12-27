Advertisement

Crash in Martin County leaves one dead

A woman was killed in Lee County Tuesday while trying to cross Highway 27 on J-40 in her vehicle.
A woman was killed in Lee County Tuesday while trying to cross Highway 27 on J-40 in her vehicle.(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A crash on interstate 20 one mile east of Stanton, Texas has left one man dead.

Carlos Fuentes Padilla of Elmendorf, Texas was traveling east on the interstate 20 south service road in his truck. That is when another driver, Olanrewaju Oyewo, was exiting at ramp 155 in a Peterbilt truck with a trailer. Padilla failed to yield right of way at the posted yield intersection and the trucks collided.

Oyewo was uninjured.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen charged with murder in Odessa
Texas Railroad Commission suspends deep disposal of water after earthquakes near Midland, Odessa
Mug shot of Alberto Yanez Suarez
Odessa man arrested after airport brawl at Miami-Dade
Disparos
Gun drawn during dispute at Midland Park Mall
Traffic Advisory
Bridge strike on I-20 in Midland

Latest News

Texas runs out of monoclonal antibody treatment
Midland Police Department responds to threats at Quality Inn
The West Texas Food Bank served thirteen million pounds of food this fiscal year
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible